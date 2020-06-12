Small businesses are eager to open back up to the public

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – Restaurants and bars across the nation are desperate to increase business after months of either total closure or limited operations due to the coronavirus.

One of those business owners is a pub owner in New York who has come up with a novel solution for safeguarding customers’ health.

“We need to open the backbone of New York and the backbone of America. We’ve worked too hard to go down. I’m not going down. I got a loan to keep going, and I know I can come back,” Yer Man’s Pub owner Jimmy O’Reilly said

Yer Man’s is one of the millions of small businesses in New York City that temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

According to the governor’s office, it’s projected more than 100,000 will never open again.

“I do $600,000 a year, maybe more. The last three months I maybe took in 10,000,” O’Reilly said.

Like many other businesses, Yer Man’s closed its doors on March 15, unsure of when they’d be able to open them again.

“We need to open. We have to open. And our elected officials are not giving us any timeline of when, how, no guidelines. Nothing,” said O’Reilly.

O’Reilly has designed his entire bar in an effort to make customers feel safe. He’s thought of every possible way people could come in contact with each other and build a solution.

“Obviously they have to come in at their own risk, but I will do my utmost best to keep it sanitary. Keep it clean, and keep it so that they’re safe,” he said.

O’Reilly, like many business owners across the country, said he hopes he can open up soon because he’s taken in a fraction of his normal revenue in recent months.