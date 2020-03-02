Pedestrian deaths highest since 1988, study finds

(CNN) – According to a new study, SUVs, drugs, alcohol, warm weather and cellphones are the reasons behind an increase in pedestrian deaths.

The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) says more than 65-hundred people were killed walking on or near a road in 2019. That is the highest since 1988.

Between 2009 and 2018 the number of pedestrians killed yearly went up a staggering 53-percent, while all other traffic deaths only increased by 2-percent.

Everything from warmer weather, which encourages more nighttime activity like walking and is associated with more drinking, to distraction from smartphones was cited in the study.

The GHSA also mentioned the decriminalization of marijuana in several states as a possible factor along with an increase in larger vehicles on the roads.

The study however does not discuss the culpability and responsibility of pedestrians.

The study suggests states and local communities focus on enforcement, engineering, education, and emergency response in order to get a handle on the problem.