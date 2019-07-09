Michigan Senator proposing maternal care standards

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) — The United States has the worst rate of maternal deaths in the developed world and one of the highest rates of infant mortality globally.

Raquel Martin reports on a new plan Democrat Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow is pushing to set national maternity care standards.

“We’re losing them, they’re losing their lives,” said Stabenow.

The number of mothers and newborns dying from health complications is soaring in the U.S. making the U.S. the most dangerous to give birth in the developed world.

According to the Center for Disease Control, roughly 700 American women die a year from pregnancy-related complications, and the CDC says that three out five of those deaths are preventable.

“That’s not acceptable in the United States of America,” Stabenow stated.

Stabenow says the numbers are alarming and while some states are taking action to reduce deaths on their own, it’s time to set national standards to protect every American mother and baby.

“What’s happening for too many moms and babies is they’re not getting the health care they need,” added Stabenow.

Stabenow’s plan would provide more money to hospitals to reduce the number of unnecessary c-sections and include deliveries before 39 weeks as both are serious risk factors linked to the rise in deaths.

Also linked is a rise in federal health care costs. Since nearly half of U.S. births are covered by Medicaid, taxpayers are spending about 48 billion dollars each year on deliveries.

“It makes no sense and we have to make sure we have high-quality standards,” said Stabenow.

The Health and Human Services Department estimates by reducing early deliveries just 10 percent and taxpayers would save more than 75 million dollars.

If Medicaid standards aren’t met, Stabenow says hospitals could lose funding. this is the second year the plan has been introduced and it has bipartisan support.

Right now, it remains in the senate.