National Weather Service warns local communities of spring flood risks

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A large crowd attended Thursday’s public meeting, hosted by the national weather service, wanting to know more about the potential for a repeat of last year’s flooding.

The good news is experts at the event say they are not expecting to see flooding anywhere near as bad as what we saw last year. However, the risk to have widespread minor flooding is still above average.

The presentation at the event covered several risk factors facing Siouxland this year, such as above-average soil moister and river levels.

Service Hydrologist, David Pearson says, “It would be very rare for that to happen again. The conditions aren’t the same today as they were this time last year. So, things are looking better. We still have some winter to get through though.”

Many of those attending the event were victims of last year’s flooding. Some even traveling long distances to have their concerns addressed about this year’s risk.

Flood Forum Attendee, Michael Fleer, “It is quite reassuring because backing up of the Missouri River shouldn’t affect my community. But hopefully, something will be planned for so that the devastation will not be as traumatic.”

Beyond just explaining why there’s a heightened risk and how much flooding could be expected, the national weather service also provided folks with services and ways to plan ahead for possible flooding.