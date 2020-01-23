Closings
National Weather Service issues falling iguana warning in Florida

Florida (KCAU) – In the Midwest, we have heard of winter weather warnings and advisories, but in Florida, the National Weather Service has issued a forecast warning that most people may have never heard of.

The National Weather Service issued a warning of falling iguanas in Florida due to the colder temperatures they experienced this week.

It’s a well documented problem for iguanas during a Florida winter. The iguanas in the area go into shock and stiffen up when temperatures drop below 50 degrees.

The iguanas are even falling from the trees.

The good news is, experts say most of the time the animals are not dead, they’re just waiting for the temperatures to warm back up.

