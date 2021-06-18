Zombie apocalypse? Tri-states rank top 5 for best chance at survival

Actors dressed as zombies act at the Universal Studios Hollywood Opening of its New Permanent Daytime Attraction “The Walking Dead” in Universal City, California on June 28, 2016. (Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – If you want to survive a zombie apocalypse, the Midwest might be your best bet, according to a recent list.

CableTV.com recently identified the best and worst states for surviving a zombie apocalypse. Their rankings looked at population density, the number of farms per capita, and each state’s solar electricity percentage.

According to the website, people trying to survive against flesh-eating zombies would have the best chance in states like North Dakota and Nebraska, locations where there are fewer people and more farms. North Dakota ranked No. 1, followed by Nebraska and South Dakota, respectively.

“More farmlands with fewer people may help you from falling under whatever zombie-inducing disease is floating around,” according to a CableTV.com blog. “Plus, farming up your own food instead of relying on trading, hunting, or scavenging may help you survive longer.”

However, the East Coast, with its denser population and low percentage of solar panel electricity, ranked the worst. New Jersey was at the bottom of the list (No. 50), followed by Connecticut (49) and Maryland (48).

“Eastern states are a lot more densely populated, don’t have nearly as much farmland, and the bottom 10 averages only 4% in solar panel electricity — which you won’t be able to enjoy if you’re getting bombarded by bloodthirsty-bodies anyway,” the blog stated.

Virginia, where AMC’s zombie series “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” was being filmed, is at the lower end of the list, ranking No. 34.

Here’s the complete list of the best and worst states for surviving a zombie apocalypse:

North Dakota Nebraska South Dakota Iowa Kansas Idaho California Nevada Montana Minnesota New Mexico Wyoming Vermont Arkansas Hawaii Arizona Utah Wisconsin Colorado Mississippi Oregon Oklahoma South Carolina Texas Missouri North Carolina Washington Maine Alaska Alabama Kentucky Rhode Island Georgia Virginia Louisiana Indiana Tennessee West Virginia Michigan Illinois New Hampshire Ohio Pennsylvania Florida Delaware New York Massachusetts Maryland Connecticut New Jersey

Need to know how to prepare for a zombie apocalypse? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has you covered.

The CDC says the first thing to do is to prepare an emergency kit, packed with things such as water, food and other supplies to get you through the first couple of days before you can locate a zombie-free refugee camp. Or, in the event of a natural disaster, an emergency kit will buy you some time until you are able to make your way to an evacuation shelter or until utility lines are restored.

Below are a few items you should include in your kit:

Water (1 gallon per person per day)

(1 gallon per person per day) Food (stock up on non-perishable items that you eat regularly)

(stock up on non-perishable items that you eat regularly) Medications (this includes prescription and non-prescription meds)

(this includes prescription and non-prescription meds) Tools and Supplies (utility knife, duct tape, battery-powered radio, etc.)

(utility knife, duct tape, battery-powered radio, etc.) Sanitation and Hygiene (household bleach, soap, towels, etc.)

(household bleach, soap, towels, etc.) Clothing and Bedding (a change of clothes for each family member and blankets)

(a change of clothes for each family member and blankets) Important documents (copies of your driver’s license, passport, and birth certificate, to name a few)

(copies of your driver’s license, passport, and birth certificate, to name a few) First Aid supplies (although you’re a goner if a zombie bites you, you can use these supplies to treat basic cuts and lacerations that you might get during a tornado or hurricane)

For a full list, visit the CDC Emergency page.