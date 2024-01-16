LONDON (WGN) — The true age of the supposed oldest dog in the world is in question by the Guinness Book of World Records, and his title has been suspended amid the investigation.

Bobi, 31, passed away in his small Portuguese town last October.

He was a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed of Portuguese dog that has an average life expectancy of some 10 to 14 years.

Owner Leonel Costa told The Associated Press and other media outlets that Bobi was born on May 11, 1992, when Costa was only 8. He was named the oldest dog ever and the oldest dog living by the Guinness Book of World Records.

A picture taken on February 12, 2023, shows Bobi, a 30 year-old Portuguese dog that had been declared the world’s oldest dog by Guinness World Records, sitting at his home in the village of Conqueiros in Leiria. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

However, a formal review and appeals process is underway after his title was challenged. CNN reported that suspicions emerged regarding evidence that “proved” his true age.

Bobi took over the title of oldest living dog from Bluey — an Australian cattle dog who died in 1939 at 29 and had held the record for almost a century.

The Guinness Book of World Records told Nexstar’s WGN that the timeline of investigations can differ but that they try to keep it around three months.

In Bobi’s case, they are reviewing evidence that’s already on file, seeking new evidence, reaching out to experts and those linked to the original application.

“While our review is ongoing, we have decided to temporarily pause both the record titles for oldest dog living & oldest dog ever until all our findings are in place,” the spokesperson said.

His title has been temporarily paused due to the investigation.

Costa said Bobi’s secret to a long life was good food, fresh air and lots of love.