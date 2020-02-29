World Health Organization raises covid-19 risk to “very high”

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC NEWS) – A new case of the coronavirus in California has health officials trying to find out how a woman in Solano County contracted the virus through “community spread”.

The World Health Organization raised the global risk assessment from covid-19 to “very high”, but is stopping just short of calling it a pandemic.

On Friday afternoon, the Solano County Public Health Administrator confirmed to ABC News that the county has a new confirmed novel coronavirus case.

In California, authorities are scouring the community to find out if covid-19 could have spread after a Solano County woman showed up to a local hospital with flu-like symptoms.

She was placed on a ventilator but was not tested for the virus until four days later.

We don’t know where the patient was exposed,” Dr. Bela Matyas, M.D., M.P.H., public health officer, Solano County Health and Social Services said.

In Washington, there are more questions following a whistleblower complaint that federal employees interacted with quarantined Americans, allegedly worked without proper training or protective gear at Travis and March Air Force Bases.

“There were several concerns that we had, the whistleblower issue remains unresolved at least for Travis Air Force Base and perhaps for others,” Representative John Garamendi said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Friday afternoon that they’ll be fast-tracking the process for border testing in a large number of labs in the next several weeks.