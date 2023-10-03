(NEXSTAR) — A woman is suing Disney Parks and Resorts, claiming she sustained serious injuries from a “painful wedgie” while riding a giant water slide.

Emma McGuinness said she traveled to the Orlando resort in October 2019 to celebrate her 30th birthday with family. While visiting Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, McGuinness, her mother and her young daughter decided to ride the Humunga Kowabunga water slide.

As she neared the end of the 214-foot slide, the lawsuit claims her body lifted up and she became airborne before slamming back down.

“The slide caused [her] clothing to be painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her,” the lawsuit states. “She experienced immediate and severe pain internally and, as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs.”

McGuinness, who was wearing a one-piece swimsuit at the time, sustained severe lacerations and damage to her internal organs, according to the complaint.

An ambulance transported her to a nearby hospital following the alleged incident. She was eventually moved to another hospital so a specialist could treat her gynecologic injuries, the lawsuit claims.

Disney’s website describes the Humunga Kowabunga as “three side-by-side enclosed body slides” that riders race down in the dark at a 60-degree angle.

McGuinness’ complaint accuses the amusement park of negligence, claiming that her injuries could have been prevented if Disney offered her and other riders protective swimwear and clear warnings about the slide’s “inherent dangers.”

“Disney does not warn women of their increased risk of injury while using The Slide and Ms. McGuinness was not warned that she was at an increased risk of injury because of her gender or the clothes that she wore,” the lawsuit states.

The woman and her husband are seeking over $50,000 in damages.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.