Woman gets probation for wreck that killed motorcyclist

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A 75-year-old Bellevue woman has been sentenced to probation for causing a crash last year in southwest Omaha that killed a motorcyclist.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Susan Barrett was sentenced Thursday to two years’ probation for the the September death of 23-year-old Nicholas Scarpino-Vestal, of La Vista.

Barrett pleaded no contest in May to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. Authorities say Barrett turned left in front of Scarpino-Vestal’s motorcycle in an intersection, causing the motorcycle to hit Barrett’s vehicle.

Scarpino-Vestal was thrown from the cycle and died later at a hospital.