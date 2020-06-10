WHO says it’s rare for asymptomatic patients to spread COVID-19

(CNN) – One thing that likely didn’t contribute to the spread of the coronavirus is people without symptoms.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it’s rare for asymptomatic coronavirus patients to spread COVID-19 but the term asymptomatic might not mean what people think.

The organization analyzed data from countries that performed contact tracing. It found people who test positive but have absolutely no symptoms, rarely infect someone else.

The WHO said some people who think they have no symptoms actually have mild or unusual ones and those patients can pass on the virus.

Pre-symptomatic cases are also more contagious. Those patients start off feeling okay but later get sick.

The organization said that there’s still a lot that’s not known or quite understood about the virus’s transmission, so it’s best to wear face masks while in public.

