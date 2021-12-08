White House announces plan to improve maternal health

(KCAU) — The White House recognized the first-ever Day of Action on Maternal Health on Tuesday.

According to a recent study, women in the United States are dying while pregnant at a higher rate than any other developed country in the world.

During the event, Vice President Kamala Harris announced new steps to improve maternal health in the U.S. including investments of over $20 million, increased Medicaid postpartum coverage and an initiative to designate hospitals based on their maternal care.

“In the United States of America, in the 21st century, being pregnant and giving birth should not carry such great risk. Regardless of education level, black women, native women, women who live in rural areas are more likely to die or be left scared or scarred from an experience that should be safe, and should be a joyful one,” said Harris

The Vice President is also urging the Senate to pass President Biden’s Build Back Better Plan which includes $3 billion of investments in maternal health.