Where seniors would have walked to graduate, names in chalk

In this May 8, 2020 photo, Kim Gaddie, an Associate Senior Fellow at Headington College, takes a selfie photo of herself with a long list of University of Oklahoma graduate names written on the sidewalk outside of the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.. Gaddie and several staff members spent hours writing more than 4,000 names of the 2020 graduates who were unable to have their in-person commencement ceremony due to COVID-19. (Courtesy of Kim Gaddie via AP)

(AP) – As the pandemic upended commencement rituals across campuses, Kim Gaddie wanted to give the University of Oklahoma’s class of 2020 a taste of tradition — in a way.

Armed with boxes of chalk, Gaddie, her husband, and a few colleagues spent hours writing the names of graduating seniors on the concrete sidewalk where class members would have lined up to march into the ceremony.

By the time they were done, the pathway was festooned with more than 4,000 colorful names.

Said one graduate: “I got to go over and see my name and, you know, stand there … It really meant a lot.”

Latest Stories