SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he will be recognizing the independence of two Russian-speaking republics in Ukraine.

Tim Schorn, director of the international studies department at the University of South Dakota, believes Putin’s announcement makes the likelihood of conflict even greater. And possibly makes negotiations more difficult.

“Putin has already started being fairly proactive about nibbling away at Ukraine and he has all of those troops there that he needs to do something with,” Schorn said.

Schorn expects a Russian invasion of Ukraine to happen within the next week or so.

“And if he doesn’t do something now, it’s going to appear that he is caving to western pressure,” Schorn said. “And he doesn’t want to put himself in that position either.”

The situation has the U.S. government concerned.

“If Russia is successful here, it’s doubtful that they are going to be content with that,” Schorn said. “And any further moves are going to involve American allies and members of NATO. So we have to make it clear that this is not going to be allowed, this is not appropriate.”

That’s why the U.S. has been showing support to Ukraine.

“President Biden certainly does not want to have American troops or American forces involved in the defense of Ukraine,” Schorn said. “The United States and other countries have provided weapons and support and I expect that that could be amped up. So that’s probably the first thing that we can expect the United States to do.”

Why is this happening?

Schorn believes Putin wants to rebuild a sort of ‘Russian empire.’

“When we go back to the days of the Soviet Union, it really was a Russian-led empire. And Vladimir Putin was a foot soldier in that empire,” Schorn said. “He was a member of the KGB. He was in East Germany when protests started there. He watched the collapse, not just of the Soviet Union but also of the Eastern Bloc that the Soviet Union had de-facto control over. And I think he believed that that was a weak moment in Russian history.”

Schorn says the reasoning could also come down to economics and Putin’s legacy.

“He’s not getting any younger. He’s not going to be around forever,” Schorn said. “And if he can go off into the sunset as the person who started to rebuild Russia, that would make him very happy.”

The significance

European borders were set in 1945 after World War II. They were then reconfirmed by the Helsinki Accords in 1975 — and once again in the 1990s with the reunification of Germany.

“It’s frightening that somebody is challenging the borders,” Schorn said. “Because part of what has resulted in Europe staying so peaceful for almost 80 years is the acknowledgment that the borders are where they are and they don’t change without a mutually, satisfactory, negotiated agreement.”

Schorn says this could begin renegotiations of other borders, which could lead to conflict in numerous other countries.

“And I don’t think anyone, especially in Europe, wants to see that happen,” he said. “And the security, the posterity and the democracy has been very important to most Europeans since 1945 and as they belted between ’45 and especially the early 50s. And they don’t want to see that challenged.”

The Biden Administration’s concern comes from what could happen to the U.S. allies if conflict goes beyond Ukraine.

“Because then you hit the Baltic states and Poland and those are American allies and members of NATO,” Schorn said. “We have a legal obligation to defend them.”