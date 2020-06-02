WGN America announces news anchors, correspondents for national newscast ‘News Nation’ launching in September

WGN America and Nexstar Media Group announced Tuesday the anchor teams and correspondents for its live three-hour prime-time national newscast, News Nation, which debuts on September 1.

The team is led by veteran journalists and weekday anchors, Joe Donlon and Marni Hughes, breaking news anchor, Rob Nelson, and chief meteorologist, Albert Ramon, who collectively bring nearly 80 years of experience in television news to their roles

The weekend News Nation team will be led by anchors Rudabeh Shahbazi and Nichole Berlie, breaking news anchor, Aaron Nolan, and meteorologist Gerard Jebaily.

Sean Compton, Executive Vice President of WGN America, said the show is fully staffed with award-winning journalists who understand the importance of being objective.

“They reflect the diversity of our country and will be the backbone of News Nation, as WGN America begins charting a new course in television news, designed for the millions of viewers across the U.S. who want their news to be accurate, fair and without opinion,” Compton said.

Beginning in September, News Nation will air daily from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET, and will draw on the local, regional, and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,400 journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country.







News Nation is overseen by Jennifer Lyons, a media industry executive with 30 years of newsgathering and production experience, who serves as Vice President of News for WGN America.

“We have assembled extraordinary teams both in front of and behind the cameras. They are true journalists coming together with a clear mission: Your News, Your Nation. I think you’re going to learn so much about our country through them,” Lyons said.

Perry Sook, Nexstar Media Group President and Chief Executive Officer, said now more than ever, viewers rely on television news to stay informed.

“We have an opportunity, a mission, and the resources nationwide to bring Americans breaking news stories and live coverage delivered by reporters who know the local community and can provide unbiased coverage of events from coast to coast and deep in the heartland,” Sook said.

Sook said News Nation we deliver news in a way that is free of any particular viewpoint and is confident more Americans than ever seeking just that.

