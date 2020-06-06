Ways to help children adjust back into a routine as states reopen

(CNN) – Coming off of stay at home orders and easing back into a routine can be hard on anyone, especially children but there are ways you can help them adjust.

Even with stay at home orders easing, life is anything but normal right now.

“If you go from zero to 60 it’s going to feel really overwhelming,” said Jody Baumstein, licensed therapist.

Jody Baumstein, a licensed therapist with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life, said to ease back into it all.

Even if children are looking forward to getting back out in the world, it can still be hard.

“I think just recognizing it’s a completely normal response to change. There’s nothing wrong with you if you feel nervous about going back,” said Baumstein.

A common sign of stress in children is anxiety, which can look different depending on the age of the child.

“When you look under the surface they’re having some racing thoughts or are thinking a lot about safety and that’s consuming them and making them a little bit distracted, but it doesn’t mean they’re trying to be difficult,” said Baumstein.

Younger children may regress in behavior or have unexplained headaches or stomach aches to avoid leaving the house.

Baumstein said to help children identify what they’re feeling. Let them know what to expect, what they might see that’s different, like face masks.

Ask open-ended questions to get them talking. Then validate the feelings, let them know it’s normal. Don’t dismiss what’s being felt, work with them on how to cope.

Those are skills they can use the rest of their lives.

Therapists said another important thing to do is help your children’s mindset by focusing on what they can do instead of what they can’t do.

