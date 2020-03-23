WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force to give update

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here are the updated numbers of cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

As of March 23, the CDC states that there are 33,404 cases of COVID-19 with 400 deaths in the U.S. Theses are from 50 reporting states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and US Virgin Islands. Looking at the source of exposure, 449 were travel-related and 539 were from close contact. Another 33,416 cases remain under investigation.