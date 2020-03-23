WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force to give update

SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. Standing behind Trump are Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from left, Vice President Mike Pence, FEMA administrator Peter Gaynor, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC News) – The White House task force is set to give an update on COVID-19.
The press conference was set to start at 4:30 p.m. Watch it below. If you have trouble viewing it, click here.