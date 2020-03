President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington. Listening from left are Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma, Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS/AP/KCAU) – President Trump announced the Department Housing and Urban Development to suspend foreclosures and evictions through April.

President Trump said in a news conference on Wednesday that he will invoke the Defense Production Act to marshal private sector in response to coronavirus pandemic.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force will hold a news conference at around 10:45 a.m. CT.

The task force will give an update on the coronavirus.

