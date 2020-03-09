Watch Live: VP Pence leads meeting on Coronavirus Task Force

SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump on coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON (ABC News) – Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a press briefing Monday.
It is expected to start around 5 p.m. Watch the stream below.
