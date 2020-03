Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington, as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, listen. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS/KCAU) – Vice President Mike Pence and the Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to have a news briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at 4 p.m.

As of Sunday afternoon, there are at least 3,100 cases and around 60 deaths in the United States with approximately 163,000 cases and about 6,100 deaths worldwide.

