Watch Live: President Trump to speak on coronavirus with CDC

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC News/KCAU) – President Trump is hosting a news conference at the White House with the CDC Wednesday evening blaming news outlets for making the coronavirus “look as bad as possible” after days of sending mixed messages on the risk the coronavirus poses to the United States.

Watch the stream below.

“Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise, their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape! I will be having a News Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M. CDC representatives, and others, will be there. Thank you!” Trump tweeted around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Despite what Trump and his aides have been saying about the coronavirus being contained, CDC officials have warned Americans of “significant disruption” coming because of the virus.

“Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in this country,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said Tuesday at a news conference.

Trump also tweeted at the Democratic candidates who blasted his handling of the coronavirus crisis during their debate in South Carolina while he was on his way back from India.

“CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus, including the very early closing of our borders to certain areas of the world. It was opposed by the Dems, “too soon”, but turned out to be the correct decision. No matter how well we do, however, the Democrats talking point is that we are doing badly. If the virus disappeared tomorrow, they would say we did a really poor, and even incompetent, job. Not fair, but it is what it is. So far, by the way, we have not had one death. Let’s keep it that way,” President Trump said in his tweet.

While Trump was speaking in New Delhi on Tuesday, he played down the concerns about the virus in the U.S., stating that the situation was “under control” and was a “problem that’s going away”.

Trump also told reporters that the U.S. has very few people with the coronavirus. He also added that he was not totally caught up on the latest details due to his trip to India, but that the people are getting better, referring to the patients in the U.S.

“I think that whole situation will start working out. Lot of talent, lot of brain power is being put behind it,” Trump added.