WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) -- On Wednesday, Pres. Donald Trump took aim at the Goodyear tire company after a photo of the company's policy on employee attire went viral -- which showed 'MAGA attire' on its list of "unacceptable" clothing.

Trump proposed a boycott of the company based on the photo said to have been shown during a Goodyear diversity training, according to Reuters.