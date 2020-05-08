Pence discusses securing US food supply during Iowa visit

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU/WHOtv) – Vice President Mike Pence will be participating in a roundtable discussion with agriculture and food supply leaders to discuss steps being taken to ensure the security of the US food supply.

The Vice President’s plane was delayed in its trip to Iowa after his press secretary tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The roundtable discussion

The roundtable discussion will be held at the Hy-Vee headquarters in Des Moines.

Earlier, Pence met with faith leaders in Iowa to discuss reopening religious services to the public.