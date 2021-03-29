WATCH LIVE: Opening statements in Derek Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS (KCAU) – The opening statements in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who is charged with the death of George Floyd are set to happen on Monday morning.

The statements are to begin at 9 a.m. CT for ex-cop Derek Chauvin who’s charged with unintentional second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree murder in Floyd’s death.

On May 25, Floyd was declared dead after Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck for around nine minutes. There’s video footage that shows Chauvin pressing his knee onto a handcuffed Floyd’s neck, with him repeatedly claiming that he couldn’t breathe.

His death sparked protests and civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the country over police brutality, with some at points becoming violent.

Watch the live stream above for the opening statements.