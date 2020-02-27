Milwaukee Officials, CEO & President of Molson Coors give update on Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE (WITI/KCAU) – Milwaukee law enforcement sources have confirmed to FOX6 News that the Miller Brewery shooter acted with two guns, with one having a suppressor (a silencer) attached.

According to FOX6 News, the sources have also identified the shooter as Anthony Ferrill, 51, of Milwaukee.

Ferrill fatally shot five co-workers at the brewery on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have indicated that Ferrill was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ferrill was an employee of Miller Brewery at the time of the shooting.

The identities of the five victims were not released due to family notifications.

