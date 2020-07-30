WATCH LIVE: Funeral held for John Lewis

ATLANTA (AP/ABC NEWS) – The funeral service for Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon known as the “conscience of the U.S. Congress,” will begin at 11 a.m. EST Thursday, wrapping up six days of memorials paying tribute to his life and his legacy.

When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he will return to a sacred place for many of those who helped to shape civil rights history.

The arc of Lewis’ legacy of activism will once again be tied to Ebenezer’s former pastor Martin Luther King Jr., whose sermons Lewis discovered while scanning the radio dial as a 15-year-old boy growing up in then-segregated Alabama.

King continued to inspire Lewis’ civil rights work for the next 65 years as he fought segregation during sometimes bloody marches, Greyhound bus “Freedom Rides” across the South and later during his long tenure in the U.S. Congress.

Lewis died July 17 at age 80.

The funeral service for Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon known as the “conscience of the U.S. Congress,” will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, wrapping up six days of memorials paying tribute to his life and his legacy.

Lewis, the son of Alabama sharecroppers, played an instrumental role in the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act in 1965 and went on to serve more than three decades in Congress representing the 5th Congressional District of Georgia.