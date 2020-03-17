WATCH: Coronavirus Task Force to hold news briefing

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 16: U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, speaks about the coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House on March 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. The United States has surpassed 3,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, and the death toll climbed to at least 61, with 25 of the deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP/ABC NEWS/KCAU) – The White House Coronavirus Task Force will be holding a news briefing with the latest information on the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news briefing is scheduled to start at about 10:30 a.m.

Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin said President Trump wants to send checks to Americans in the next two weeks in an effort to curb the economic cost of the coronavirus outbreak.

Secretary Mnuchin said the federal government intends to keep financial markets open and shorter hours may be necessary.

Watch the live stream below.