WATCH: Coronavirus Task Force to hold news briefing

WASHINGTON (AP/ABC NEWS/KCAU) – The White House Coronavirus Task Force will be holding a news briefing with the latest information on the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The news briefing is scheduled to start at about 10:30 a.m.
Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin said President Trump wants to send checks to Americans in the next two weeks in an effort to curb the economic cost of the coronavirus outbreak.
Secretary Mnuchin said the federal government intends to keep financial markets open and shorter hours may be necessary.
