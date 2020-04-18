Walmart will require its associates to wear masks or other face coverings starting Monday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KCAU) – Walmart has announced that it will be requiring associates to wear masks or other face coverings when working in the stores.

The company said that includes their stores, clubs, distribution, fulfillment centers, and corporate offices.

Starting on Monday the associates will be required to wear a face-covering at work. They can either provide their own as long as it meets certain guidelines or Walmart will provide one they pass the associate health screen and temperature check.

They mention that they will also be encouraging customers and members to wear face-covering when shopping at Walmart.

Walmart said they have evolved their policy on face coverings from optional to mandatory as the public health guidance has shifted.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are currently recommending people to wear face coverings in public settings that include grocery stores, to help curb the spread of the virus.

While most local and state governments are not mandating the use of face coverings in public settings, the CDC has also reported that recent studies show a notable portion of individuals with COVID-19 lack symptoms and can transmit the virus.

The company said they believe it’s simply in everyone’s best interest to use the masks and face coverings to lower the spread of the virus.

They’re also aware that there may need to be exceptions to this policy based on local laws and individual health needs.

Walmart said that they hope this step will promote safety and consistency across all of their facilities and be of comfort to its customers and members, however, it’s important to remember that face coverings are simply an additional health precaution and don’t guarantee against the spread of COVID-19.

Officials mention that it doesn’t replace the most important steps that you can take to keep yourself and others safe: 6-20-100.

Whether you’re at work or elsewhere to practice six feet of social distancing whether possible, wash your hands with soap regularly for 20 seconds, and to stay home if your temperature is 100 degrees or higher.

The company announced on Friday that they’re extending their emergency leave policy through the end of May to ensure its workers will have the support that they need when having to miss work.