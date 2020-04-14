Walmart reserves daily Pickup hour for shoppers most at-risk for COVID-19

A woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Pearl, Miss. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KCAU) – Walmart has announced that its launching a Pickup hour for people who are most at-risk for COVID-19.

At select pickup store locations, every day from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. will be reserved for customers:

Over the age of 60

First responders

Those with disabilities

Anyone that’s designated to be high-risk by the CDC

It’s the latest step the company has taken in its COVID-19 response efforts to better support its customers who are more vulnerable to the virus.

They said their pickup associates are also following the enhanced distancing and sanitation procedures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Walmart mentions that the point of pickup is also contact-free. All customers have to do is open the trunk of their vehicles and the associates will load their groceries in with no need to sign for the order.

“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible. These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product.

Walmart customers will see a new reminder when shopping online that displays the qualifications for selecting the slot that’s listed as “At-Risk Only” and allow those who are eligible to opt in.

The company said they can start to fill their baskets through the website or the Walmart app.

To see if Grocery Pickup in available in your area, see their location map.

For a detailed guide on how to place an order for curbside pickup, click here.

Walmart said their associates are working as fast as possible to restock the high-demand products, such as cleaning supplies, milk, and paper goods.

They have also set purchase limits on certain items that are available through Grocery Pickup that’s similar to what customers see in the stores. For more information, click here.

Also, visit their website to see the steps Walmart is taking to help protect its customers and associates.