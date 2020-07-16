Walgreens to require face coverings at all of its stores starting on July 20

DEERFIELD, Ill. (KCAU) – Walgreens is expanding its requirements for customers to wear face coverings while in all of its locations chainwide, effective on Monday, July 20.

Officials said the reason behind the requirement is because a growing number of health officials, including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are now urging everyone across the U.S. to wear face coverings in public to help protect communities and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Face covers have already been mandatory at thousands of Walgreens in states and jurisdictions where they’re required.

Walgreens is asking customers at all stores nationwide to wear face covers when entering the store, furthering the company’s commitment to health and wellbeing in communities across the country.

Stores will also be increasing the frequency of reminders to customers via the stores’ intercom system, including new and additional signage on its exterior doors with this updated information.

“We support the new CDC guidance that urges the use of face covers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Kevin Ban, Walgreens chief medical officer. “As cases continue to rise in many part of the country, it’s critical we, as businesses and members of the community, do everything we can.”

