Victims identified in Florida deadly shootout and police chase

MIRAMAR, FL (KCAU) – Authorities have identified the two people behind a deadly shootout and police chase with a UPS truck Thursday night.

The FBI Miami office says Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill robbed a jewelry store before stealing the truck and kidnapping the driver.

This was the scene on Friday, several hours after Thursday’s tragedy, where police were investigating exactly what unfolded.

Alexander and Hill were killed when police closed in on them on a busy interstate.

The exchange of gunfire left two others dead, a bystander and the kidnapped UPS driver.