Vice President Mike Pence, wife will be tested for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS/AP) – Vice President Mike Pence will be tested for COVID-19 Saturday after a member of his staff tested positive on Friday.

Pence said he and his wife, Karen, will be tested as well, an important move given his role in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Given the unique position that I have as Vice President and as leader of the Coronavirus Task Force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus,” said VP Pence.

Pence still stood just a few feet from President Trump on the White House briefing room podium Saturday afternoon.

The Vice President also provided an update on the member of his staff who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pence said the staffer, who did have close contact with either the President or Vice President, was doing well.

He said that more than 195,000 Americans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Vice President Pence noted that the number doesn’t include county hospitals or healthcare labs around the country.