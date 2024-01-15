WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Employees at the Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital of Wichita recently saved a kitten from snowy conditions.

When Amanda Burke arrived for her shift at the veterinary hospital early Tuesday morning, she heard the desperate cries of a kitten somewhere in the falling snow. She went inside and grabbed a co-worker to help her track down the kitten somewhere behind the hospital.

“They go trudging through the snow while it’s still snowing and everything’s coming down, and the storm is still here,” said Hospital Manager Amanda Johnson. “They went trudging across the field and through brush and fencing and everything else to find this little kitten just kind of stuck out in the freezing snow.”

(Courtesy: Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital of Wichita)

The wailing came from behind the hospital, beyond the brush, and behind an eight-foot fence and a few trees. The area is easier to see now that the snow is melting.

“One of them almost climbed the fence and decided better of it. That probably wasn’t a good idea, but they did find a hole and were able to maneuver somehow and get this kitten. I’m not real clear on if they had to crawl through the hole or if they found a different way about it. I believe it was found on a stump, just shivering and screaming in the snow,” said Johnson.

This is what they found … a tiny ball of fur.

(Courtesy: Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital of Wichita)

“When we hear cries like that, that’s why we’re here,” said Johnson. “That’s why we do what we do is to help animals in need like that.”

Once the kitten made it to the VESH, it had a 92 °F temperature. According to Hill’s, a kitten’s body temperature should be between 99-102.5 °F. He was placed on a heating disc and covered with warm blankets.

“He warmed up pretty quick and was eating ravenously right away. So, he didn’t seem too worse for wear but definitely needed help warming up.”

A day after being rescued, the “Good Samaritan Kitten,” as he’s been called, is resting safely and comfortably.

The staff at the hospital also feels warm inside.

“Oh, yeah. And he was such a joy. You know, it’s one thing to rescue a kitten in need like this, and they turn out to be fractious and not very thankful for the care you give, even though you still provide that care. He’s just been a love. Everyone’s falling in love with him,” said Johnson.

“One of our staff members has taken an added interest and has notified the city that she’s interested in adopting him. So, he’s it sounds like he’s going to be going to a forever home,” said Johnson.

Keeping your pets safe in the cold

VESH ER Veterinarian Dr. Brock Lofgreen says if it is too cold outside for you, it is too cold outside for your pets.

“If you can at all, bring them inside because pets, especially in extended periods of freezing weather, they’re just as susceptible as we are to the cold,” said Dr. Lofgreen. “So hypothermia to frostbite to things along those lines. Especially some of the extremities, things that are touching the ground or things that aren’t covered by as much hair or body fate.”

Dr. Lofgreen says although some breeds beg to go outside in the cold, you should not leave them outside for long.

“I would say some breeds are more tolerant than others. If you have a husky that’s bred for colder weather and they have a better hair coat, they’re probably more tolerant,” said Dr. Lofgreen. “But that doesn’t mean you should leave them out for extended periods because, just like us, they’re going to get too cold at some point.”

Dr. Lofgreen says if your pet is not acting normally, bring them in for emergency care.

“If your pet is not acting normal in some way and they’re way more lethargic than they normally are or they’re not eating for you or in severe cases, if they’re vomiting or they may be painful like they can’t get up and walk, things like that,” said Dr. Lofgreen. “We find sometimes animals have collapsed. Those patients need to definitely come in for emergency care.”

For emergency services at VESHW, click here.