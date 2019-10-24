Veterans Voices: Dog Tag Bakery

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – The transition from military to civilian life is challenging for many veterans, but a bakery in Washington D.C. is working to ease that transition one scone at a time.

Kim Defiori says when she returned home from Afghanistan, she was facing a more personal battle.

“I had a couple of suicide attempts when I was at the Pentagon,” said Kim Defiori.

After nine years in the military, she knew it was time to leave.

That’s when Kim, and her service dog Thor, enrolled in Dog Tag.

Dog Tag is a nonprofit bakery in the heart of Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood, serving more than just scones.”

Meghan Ogilvie, Dog Tag’s CEO, says their mission is to provide a recipe for success for veterans transitioning into the civilian workforce.

“We recruit veterans with service connected disabilities, military spouses, and military caregivers,” said Ogilvie.

Every week, the veterans spend six hours in the bakery and six hours in the classroom.

“They go through tests, papers, and presentations to earn and graduate with a certificate in business administration from Georgetown,” said Ogilvie.

According to the defense department, more than 250,000 service members leave the military each year.

Christopher Plamp, CEO of Hire Heroes U.S.A., says many of them need employment assistance.

“They have never made a resume. They’ve never interviewed for a job. They don’t even understand the skills that they gained while they were in the military. That need never goes away,” said Plamp.

Defoiri graduated from Dog Tag in 2018 and launched her own nonprofit that is dedicated to boosting overall wellness of first responders and their significant others.