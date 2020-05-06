USPS extends Hold Mail service for those displaced by the pandemic

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) has extended its Hold Mail service for customers who are temporarily displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

USPS said Hold Mail is designed for its customers who plan on being away from their home or business for up to 30 days.

The Postal Service has suspended the 30-day time frame and extended all of the Hold Mail requests beyond 30 days because of the pandemic.

The extension will end on May 30.

USPS said customers who have mail on hold after 30 days, as of May 30, will have until June 14 to make arrangements to have their mail held longer, if needed.

On June 15, the Postal Service will return to its normal policy that allows customers to have their mail held for a maximum of 30 days.

We understand that different parts of the country will be reopening at different times based on local conditions. If customers live in one of the areas reopening, we encourage them to contact their local Post Office as a part of their return to business and make arrangements to collect their mail on hold or make arrangements to restart regular delivery of mail including mail still being held. From the United States Postal Service

The Postal Service mentions if customers have questions regarding Hold Mail requests can contact them at 1-800-275-8777.

