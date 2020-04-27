USNS Comfort offloads few remaining patients before NY exit

NEW YORK (AP/CNN) — All remaining patients on the USNS Comfort in New York have been discharged, according to officials at Northwell Health.

The naval hospital ship has been docked in New York City for weeks to help with the influx of COVID-19 patients in the area.

A United States Defense official said the USNS Comfort is still expected to depart at the end of the month.

It will be cleaned and disinfected prior to leaving.

New York is starting to test health care workers for coronavirus antibodies and will do the same next week with transit and law enforcement workers as the state eases away from the worst days of the pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that doctors, nurses, and other employees at four New York City hospitals that have handled high volumes of coronavirus patients will be the first tested under the new program.

Making such testing widely available is seen as a key to reopening society, but the World Health Organization on Saturday warned there is currently no evidence that people who have antibodies are protected from coronavirus.

