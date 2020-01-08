USMCA leaves committee, full Senate pending

WASHINGTON – As the new legislative session begins in Washington, Congress has a loaded schedule.

In addition to impeachment activities and rising tension overseas, lawmakers also have several bills that need consideration, some of which have been kicked around in the house and senate for months.

That includes the new North America Free Trade Agreement or USMCA.

It has passed with bipartisan support in the house last month but still has yet to make it to the Senate floor.

The bill has finally made it out of the senate committee Tuesday, and Senate Finance Chairman, Chuck Grassley, is worried that there may still be weeks until Americans see a replacement for NAFTA.

“You expect that this is going to be delayed for a bit, that there won’t be a full, full floor to vote this week on USMCA, because this has to go through all of the relevant committees. Is that correct?,” asked Lauren Fox, CNN Reporter.

“That’s something I wasn’t aware of until yesterday, and I think that’s going to be a problem. But the real problem is the extent to which we don’t know when we’re here and get the articles of impeachment because when those articles of impeachment enter into the senate chamber, that has priority over everything else. They don’t come over for another week or 10 days, then we’ve got time to get this done. If the articles of impeachment come over, it could be two, three, or four weeks before we get to it,” Senator Grassley responded with.

The USMCA must also be ratified by all three countries before it can go into effect, and while Mexico has approved it, Canada may not approve the agreement until later this month.