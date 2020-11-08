Fire officials offer safety advice after earthquake hits Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed Sunday morning that an earthquake hit off the coast of Southeastern Massachusetts.

The estimated 4.0 quake hit Buzzards Bay around 9:10 a.m., according to the USGS, though people around Southern New England reported to 12 News that they felt their homes shake.

The New Bedford Fire Department is advising anyone who felt the earthquake to check their gas lines, furnace and smokestack, as well as make sure they have a working carbon monoxide detector.

Video Now: New Bedford Deputy Fire Chief James Fortin (story continues below)

Dr. John Ebel, a research scientist at Weston Observatory, said the magnitude may change once inspections are conducted. He estimated the quake was around 3.6 magnitude.

Earthquakes of that magnitude occur in New England about once a year, according to Ebel, but they’re often in locations where they go unnoticed by the general public.

Video Now: Dr. Ebel (story continues below)

Weaker earthquakes (1.5 to 2.0 magnitude) can occur once or twice a month, but they’re not strong enough to be felt.

There’s a chance of aftershocks over the next few days, Ebel said, though they will likely be weaker and may not be felt by as many people.

Earthquakes of that magnitude are typically not damaging, though there were some reports of structural damage in the area.

Video Now: New Bedford update (story continues below)

USGS Earthquake Hazards Interactive Map with ‘Shakemap’ Contours: Use Interactive Map »

USGS Earthquake Hazards Map Nov. 8, 2020: M 3.6 – 11 km S of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts

Live update from Meteorologist Pete Mangione