USDA unveils resource for rural communities to find federal assistance

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is unveiling a one-stop-shop of federal programs that can be used in rural communities.

It’s called the COVID-19 Federal Rural Resource Guide. It’s a resource for rural leaders looking for federal funding to help address the ongoing pandemic from farmers and ranchers to small businesses.

Perdue said that the USDA is committed to helping rural communities preparing for and impacted by the coronavirus.

“This resource guide will help our rural leaders, whether they are in agriculture, education, health care or any other leadership capacity, understand what federal assistance is available for their communities during this unprecedented time,” Perdue said.

If you’re looking to learn more about resources available to you, just head to the website by clicking here.