USDA recalls about 130,000 pounds of frozen meals that may contain small rocks

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday that Conagra Brands, Inc. has recalled about 130,000 pounds of not ready-to-eat chicken bowl products because the product may contain foreign material, specifically small rocks.

FSIS said the frozen, not ready-to-eat chicken bowl items were produced on January 23.

The following products that are being recalled:

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

The 130,763 pounds of products have an establishment number “P115” printed on the packaging next to the lot code.

USDA said they were shipped to retail locations in the U.S. and exported to Canada.

Officials mention the Russellville, Arkansas company discovered the problem when they received consumer complaints about rocks being in the products and they notified FSIS of the issue.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of harmful reactions due to the consumption of those products.

USDA is concerned that some of the products may be inside of consumers’ freezers.

People who have purchased them are being urged not to consume them and should be thrown away.

For more information on the recall, click here.