WASHINGTON, DC (KCAU) — Millions of Americans will watch the 56th Super Bowl, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the four-hour event could be an opportunity for foodborne illness.

“As Families and friends safely gather to watch the big game, keep food safety in mind,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “No matter who you’re rooting for, foodborne illness is a dangerous opponent we face during the game. Millions of people get sick from food poisoning each year. Following guidance on keeping food at safe temperatures, proper handwashing, and avoiding cross-contamination will protect you and your party guests.”

Traditionally, fans of the game will snack on food throughout the event, according to the release. Foods such as chicken wings, deli wraps, cut fruit, and vegetable platters can only be left out for two hours, or they become at risk of bacteria multiplying to levels that could be potentially dangerous if ingested. Bacteria multiply fast between 40 degrees and 140 degrees, commonly referred to as the Danger Zone.

The release indicated that the USDA recommends putting out lesser amounts of food, and replenishing it frequently to avoid contamination.

The USDA also provided a few tips for food safety on Sunday:

Wash hands for 20 seconds before and after handling raw meat and poultry. Additionally, remember to clean hands, surfaces and utensils with soap and warm water before cooking and after contact with raw me and poultry. After cleaning surfaces that raw meat and poultry has touched, apply a sanitizing solution, and use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Use separate cutting boards, plates, and utensils to avoid cross-contamination between raw meat or poultry. Use a food thermometer to ensure foods are cooked to a safe internal temperature. Meat (whole beef, pork, lamb) 145 degrees with a 3-minute rest, ground meats 160 degrees. Poultry (whole, ground) 165 degrees Eggs 160 degrees Fish and Shellfish 145 degrees Leftovers and casseroles 165 degrees Use a food thermometer on several wings to gauge the doneness of the entire batch and if one is under 165 degrees, continue cooking all the wings to reach a safe temperature. Chill foods immediately if they are not being consumed immediately after cooking, and doing leave food at room temperature for longer than two hours. Keep cold foods at 40 degrees or below (fridge). Keep hot foods at 140 degrees or above (warming trays, chafing dishes, slow cookers). Dividing leftovers into smaller portions and putting them in the refrigerator will help leftovers cool quicker than storing them in large containers. You can also freeze them in shallow containers. When ordering takeout, divide the food into smaller portions or pieces and place in shallow containers in the fridge. Reheat foods to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. When using a microwave, stir contents so that the food can reach a safe internal temperature throughout.

For more information about food safety, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6584 (MPHotline), or email MPHOTLINE@usda.gov, or chat live from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.