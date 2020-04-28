US seeks return of wetlands permit nixed in pipeline case

FILE – In this June 22, 2018, file photo, construction crews are boring beneath U.S. 221 in Roanoke County, Va., to make a tunnel through which the Mountain Valley Pipeline will pass under the highway. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has suspended a nationwide program used to approve oil and gas pipelines, power lines and other utility work, spurred by a court ruling that industry representatives warn could slow or halt numerous projects over environmental concerns. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. government attorneys are asking a judge in Montana to reverse the cancellation of a permitting program used to approve oil and gas pipelines and other utility work through wetlands and streams across the nation.

The attorneys said Monday that the ruling would hamper thousands of construction projects overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Judge Brian Morris ruled that the permitting program was reauthorized in 2017 without sufficient consideration of its potential environmental harm.

Environmentalists say it allows projects to skirt water protection laws and ignores the cumulative harm caused by thousands of stream and wetlands crossings.

