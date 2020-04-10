US Olympic swimming trials reset for June 2021 in Omaha

FILE – In this July 28, 2019 file photo, United States’ Regan Smith swims the backstroke leg in the women’s 4x100m medley relay final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. On Monday, March 30, 2020, the Tokyo Games were pushed back a full year by the coronavirus pandemic, to the same period of the biannual aquatics, causing the swimming’s governing body to go back to the drawing board to figure out when to hold its next world championships. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, file)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic swimming trials have been rescheduled for June of 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.

USA Swimming announced the dates Friday, less than three weeks after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The trials were initially scheduled for this June in a temporary pool at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

The arena in downtown Omaha will host the event for the fourth straight quadrennial.

The trials are the sole qualifier for U.S. Olympic team. The top two finishers in each event earn a trip to Tokyo.

