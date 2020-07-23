US asks judge to toss North Dakota suit over protest costs

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit from the state of North Dakota that seeks to recoup $38 million for policing the monthslong Dakota Access Pipeline protests almost four years ago.
The state filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last July.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that a hearing on the government’s request to dismiss it was held Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bismarck.
Much of the hearing focused on the fact that protesters did not have a permit to camp on land managed by the Corps and on the Corps’ effort to create a designated protest area in 2016.
