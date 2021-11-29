UPS offers tips so packages arrive on time

With many getting ready to online shop or ship presents, UPS has some tips on how you can ship your packages so they arrive on time for the winter holiday season.

UPS said the best way to ensure packages arrive on time is to know the deadlines for shipping, have a backup plan, and shop and ship sooner than later.

“Early is best so shopping early, shipping early and allowing us to deliver early for you is going to be the best recipe for success this year,” UPS President of Enterprise Sales Nakeya Shelton said.

Here is a list of some of those shipping deadlines: