United Airlines cuts international flights by 95% for April

(CNN) – United Airlines is cutting its international travel schedule by 95% for the month of April.

United points to government mandates prohibiting travel as the reason for the massive reduction.

The airline company said it will draw down on both trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific travel next week.

All flights to Canada will be suspended as of April 1.

United will also reduce its travel to Mexico over the next five days but said it will maintain some flights to Guam.

The new schedule is slated to go up on United Airlines’ website on Sunday.