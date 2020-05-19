Closings
U.S. Treasury Department starts sending stimulus payments on debit cards

National News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Monday that it’s going to start mailing about $4 million in stimulus payments on debit cards.

Until now, payments had been either directly deposited in an individual’s bank account or sent as a paper check.

The cards are being distributed to people without bank information on file with the IRS.

It could mean that those people receive their money faster than if they had to wait for a check.

The Visa debit card can be activated immediately.

It can be used to make purchases, get cash at an ATM, or to transfer funds into a bank account without being charged a fee.

