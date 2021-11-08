U.S. travel ban lifted; flights all booked up

(KCAU) — More people can start traveling into the United States starting Monday.

New travel rules went into effect allowing people from 33 countries to enter the U.S. after being blocked since March of 2020. Travelers will have to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.

For the battered airline industry, the change in policy couldn’t have come sooner.

“So, when the Biden Administration announced that the U.S. border would be opened, we saw a 600% increase. The flights today are full, of course, over the next few days,” said Shai Weiss, CEO of Virgin Atlantic.

The potential impact to the American economy: international visitors spent more than $43 billion at U.S. stores in 2019.