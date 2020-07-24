U.S. Mint asks Americans to pay with exact change due to coin shortage

(CNN) – A nationwide coin shortage brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is making life difficult for banks, retailers, and anyone who regularly pays with cash.

The U.S. mint, which is in charge of producing new money to replenish the country’s supply, is working on addressing the issue.

It’s now asking Americans to help out, too.

In a press release Thursday, the mint asked people to pay with exact change, and to find other ways to return coins to circulation.

Last month the federal reserve chair said the coin shortage is due to more people staying home during the pandemic, and relying on shopping online and avoiding physically exchanging currency.