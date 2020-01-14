U.S.-Mexico border traffic to increase after USMCA deal passes

WASHINGTON (KCAU) –The Senate is gearing up to vote on the USMCA trade deal, but some lawmakers are already preparing for what happens once the deal passes and how border patrol and ports of entries are getting ready on the Mexican border.

Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar represents one of the busiest ports of entry in the country.

“We see more than 14,000 to 16,000 trailers a day,” said Cuellar, U.S Congressman, (D-TX).

Cuellar says the Laredo, Texas port of entry processes over $100 billion in trade between the U.S. and Mexico every year and that number is expected to skyrocket once the United States Mexico Canada trade deal is finalized.

“You are talking about times where it could go from $1.3 to 1.7 billion every single day,” said Congressman Cuellar.

Cuellar says Customs and Border Patrol is already preparing for the high volume of cars and trailers expected to cross the border, including adding 1,200 new CBP officers and working with Mexico to make sure the bridges are physically able to handle the capacity.

“We don’t want parking lots in the middle of our bridges,” said Congressman Cuellar.

But before that happens, Cuellar says they are waiting for the Senate to vote on the trade deal.

“Whenever the leader decides to bring this up we will be ready to go,” said Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says the deal is ready to go to the Senate floor for a vote, but he blames House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the holdup.

“The Senate is not going to dilly dally around while we are waiting to see what Speaker Pelosi wants to do on the impeachment,” said Senator Grassley.

Speaker Pelosi says she will send the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate this week, which Grassley fears could delay a vote on the USMCA even longer.